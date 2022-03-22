Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup Announced: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole & More

CHICAGO — Dua Lipa, Metallica, Doja Cat and others are set to headline for Lollapalooza this sumer.

The festival announced its lineup Tuesday morning and is set to put four-day tickets on sale at noon. One-day tickets will be available at a later point. Click here to buy tickets.

Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo will headline the four-day festival, which is set for July 28-31 at Grant Park, according to a news release.

The lineup will also feature Charli XCX, Glass Animals, Jane’s Addiction, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

In all, Lollapalooza will have more than 170 musical acts spread across nine stages.

This year’s festival will also see the return of Kidzapalooza, a “music playground” within Lolla with family-friendly activities, according to the news release.

