CPS Students Can Learn About Trades At 3-Day Career Fair At McCormick Place

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students can learn about working in a trade at a three-day career fair that kicked off Tuesday morning.

All CPS students can attend the Skilled Trades Career Fair, which runs 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at McCormick Place, according to a CPS and Mayor’s Office news release. More than 50 local employers, trade unions and workforce agencies will be represented.

Students will be encouraged to provide their contact information to local businesses and industries they are interested in, according to the news release. CPS and Chicago Community College staff will be on hand to help students map out their plans after high school.

A complete list of employers at the fair can be found here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: