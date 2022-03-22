Chicago’s Travel Advisory Will Now Let People Track COVID Risk By County, Not Just State

- Credibility:
CHICAGO — The city is removing seven states from its travel advisory this week — and revamping how it’ll offer travel guidance.
Alabama, California, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina and Oregon were removed from the list this week, according to a city news release.
The city’s health department has used the advisory to provide travel recommendations to people traveling to and from Chicago, noting states where people would face a higher risk of encountering COVID-19.
The advisory is being updated to align with risk analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows officials to pinpoint counties where COVID-19 is less under control rather than whole states.
“We definitely want to maintain the travel advisory,” health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Tuesday. “We think this helps people understand the risk when they travel and know how to be prepared.”
The CDC evaluates a county as low, medium or high risk depending on the number of new COVID-19 cases in that area, as well as what toll COVID-19 is placing on the area’s health care system.
The city will now update its travel advisory on Fridays, showing locals what counties are riskier for COVID-19 and offering guidance about traveling. People can also go to the CDC’s website to search for information about a specific county.
All travelers should check the map so they know if they are going to an area where the COVID-19 risk is low, medium or high, according to the health department.
Here’s the city’s guidance:
Low-Risk Areas
Travelers do not need to take additional action, but they should follow standard guidance related to travel, according to the health department.
Medium-Risk Areas
Travelers should consider wearing a mask when indoors in public places.
High-Risk Areas
All travelers:
- Wear a mask indoors in public place.
- People 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated should avoid travel to high-risk counties.
- All travelers should be fully vaccinated and boosted before traveling.
- Travelers should watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. They should isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.
- Travelers should consider packing an at-home COVID-19 test so they can use it if they develop symptoms.
- All travelers should bring a mask with them.
Unvaccinated travelers:
- Unvaccinated Chicagoans who are 5 or older and go to a high-risk county should stay home and quarantine for five days after returning to Chicago.
- Those travelers should also take a COVID-19 test three to five days after returning to Chicago. If it’s positive, they should stay home and follow CDC guidance.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: