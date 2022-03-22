Chicago’s Travel Advisory Will Now Let People Track COVID Risk By County, Not Just State

CHICAGO — The city is removing seven states from its travel advisory this week — and revamping how it’ll offer travel guidance.

Alabama, California, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina and Oregon were removed from the list this week, according to a city news release.

The city’s health department has used the advisory to provide travel recommendations to people traveling to and from Chicago, noting states where people would face a higher risk of encountering COVID-19.

The advisory is being updated to align with risk analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows officials to pinpoint counties where COVID-19 is less under control rather than whole states.

“We definitely want to maintain the travel advisory,” health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Tuesday. “We think this helps people understand the risk when they travel and know how to be prepared.”

The CDC evaluates a county as low, medium or high risk depending on the number of new COVID-19 cases in that area, as well as what toll COVID-19 is placing on the area’s health care system.

The city will now update its travel advisory on Fridays, showing locals what counties are riskier for COVID-19 and offering guidance about traveling. People can also go to the CDC’s website to search for information about a specific county.

All travelers should check the map so they know if they are going to an area where the COVID-19 risk is low, medium or high, according to the health department.

Here’s the city’s guidance:

Low-Risk Areas

Travelers do not need to take additional action, but they should follow standard guidance related to travel, according to the health department.

Medium-Risk Areas

Travelers should consider wearing a mask when indoors in public places.

High-Risk Areas

All travelers:

Wear a mask indoors in public place.

People 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated should avoid travel to high-risk counties.

All travelers should be fully vaccinated and boosted before traveling.

Travelers should watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. They should isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Travelers should consider packing an at-home COVID-19 test so they can use it if they develop symptoms.

All travelers should bring a mask with them.

Unvaccinated travelers:

Unvaccinated Chicagoans who are 5 or older and go to a high-risk county should stay home and quarantine for five days after returning to Chicago.

Those travelers should also take a COVID-19 test three to five days after returning to Chicago. If it’s positive, they should stay home and follow CDC guidance.

