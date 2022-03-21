PHOTOS: Chicagohenge Makes City Glow As Spring Equinox Dazzles Onlookers

CHICAGO — Locals got up early Sunday and Monday to take in Chicagohenge, a dazzling series of sunrises and sunsets that continue this week.

Sunday marked the spring equinox, when the sun is in just the right position to rise and set between Downtown buildings on east-west streets. The phenomenon is hugely popular, especially among photographers, with people packing The Loop to get photos of the sun as it sends rays of light directly down city streets.

Chicagohenge “is a great way to connect with your city and also get a cool picture while you’re at it,” Nick Lake, the Adler Planetarium’s manager of theater experience, said in a video.

If skies are clear enough, the phenomenon will continue through Wednesday — though rain and clouds are expected.

Check out photos by Block Club photographer Colin Boyle here:

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sunset along Chicago’s east-west streets is reflected on Scottie Bloomer’s sunglasses.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun rises on March 20, 2022, as seen from the city’s West Side.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun sets along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from Streeterville.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun rises along Lawrence Avenue during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 21, 2022, as seen from Albany Park.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun rises along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from the West Loop.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sunset shines on Mark McEachran during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from Streeterville.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun rises above Brown Line tracks during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 21, 2022, as seen from Lincoln Square.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun rises along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from the West Side.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago Sunrise light glimmers on Brown Line tracks during the phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 21, 2022, as seen from Lincoln Square.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun sets along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from Streeterville.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun sets along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from Streeterville.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sunset along Chicago’s east-west streets is reflected on Lake Michigan during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from Streeterville.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago A Green Line train rides toward the California stop as the sun rises along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from the West Side.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun sets eclipses Mark McEachran during the Spring Equinox in a phenomenon known as ChicagoHenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from Streeterville.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The sun rises along Chicago’s east-west streets during the spring equinox in a phenomenon known as Chicagohenge on March 20, 2022, as seen from the city’s West Side.

