It’ll Hit 70 Degrees Monday — But Then Prepare For A Rainy Week

CHICAGO — Chicago’s expected to see warmers temperatures and lots of rain this week.

Monday will kick off the week with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with a high of 70 degrees expected, according to the National Weather Service. There could be wind gusts up to 25 mph.

After that, rain will set in.

Tuesday is expected to see rain that will start after 7 a.m., with a tenth- to a quarter-inch of rain possible, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will cool, with an expected high of 50 degrees.

Wednesday will see rain occasional showers throughout the day, and it’s possible a thunderstorm will develop 1-4 p.m., according to the weather agency. It will get as warm as 50 degrees.

Thursday will likely see more rain, with most expected before 1 p.m., according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly cloudy and will see chillier temperatures, as a high of 43 degrees is expected.

Friday will see a return of sun. The day is expected to be partly sunny and to warm up to 51 degrees.

