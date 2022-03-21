Foxtrot Opening Store In Wrigleyville’s Gallagher Way This Spring

WRIGLEYVILLE — Upscale convenience store and cafe Foxtrot is coming to Wrigleyville this spring.

Foxtrot’s newest location will open in late spring at 3649 N. Clark St. in Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

“Wrigleyville is home to so many of my favorite memories in the city, and the opportunity to open right outside of Wrigley Field is one we couldn’t be more excited to take on,” said Mike LaVitola, co-founder and CEO of Foxtrot.

The 2,750-square-foot store will be designed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team and Chicago-based architecture firm Range Design & Architecture, according to a Foxtrot news release.

The store will offer all-day cafe service with a food menu and full coffee bar, as well as the brand’s shopping selection of everyday essentials, locally sourced goods and grab-and-go foods, according to Foxtrot. The store will offer five-minute pickup and 30-minute delivery through its Foxtrot app.

“We’re excited to join this community and continue our growth throughout Chicago, and this location is also a fantastic opportunity to introduce Foxtrot to new customers who are visiting for a game or concert,” LaVitola said.

Foxtrot has 18 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Dallas, including another store in Lakeview that recently opened at 2801 N. Broadway.

Foxtrot Wrigleyville is among three upcoming locations in Chicago, including stores at Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, and Tribune Tower, 435 Michigan Ave.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

