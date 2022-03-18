Moderna Asks Feds To OK 2nd Booster Shot For Adults

CHICAGO — Moderna is asking federal officials to OK a second COVID-19 booster shot for all adults.

The vaccine maker has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for the second booster shot. It asked for it to be considered for all adults so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can then determine who should be eligible for the shot, according to a New York Times report.

Officials and experts have increasingly said in recent weeks a second booster might be needed to protect people against another wave of COVID-19. But they remain at odds over if another dose is necessary and, if so, who should get it.

Earlier this week, Pfizer asked for federal approval for a second booster shot for those 65 and older.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 64.16 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 8,104 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,273,924 vaccine doses of the 25,677,845 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 69.8 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 77.1 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Thursday, 18 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 33,198 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,261 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,388 cases since Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,053,185.

• Since Thursday, 132,380 tests were reported statewide. In all, 56,328,379 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.3 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.3 percent Thursday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.2 percent. It was at 1.4 percent Thursday.

• As of Thursday night, 88 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 35 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, no deaths were reported since Thursday. There have been at least 7,319 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than one person dying per day, down 38 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 334 confirmed cases reported since Thursday. It’s had a total of 562,825 confirmed cases. An average of 135 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 3 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 8 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at .7 percent, unchanged from a week ago.

