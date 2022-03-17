Savor Lincoln Park Returns Next Week, Featuring More Than 2 Dozen Local Restaurants

LINCOLN PARK — Savor Lincoln Park, an indoor food festival featuring more than two dozen local restaurants and bars, is returning next week.

Savor Lincoln Park features food and other samples from neighborhood restaurants and bars. It will happen 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive.

The festival, which is organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, also features a silent auction for various experiences and gift cards from local stores, restaurants and other businesses.

“Savor Lincoln Park is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kim Schilf, president and CEO of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to be back in person at Theater on the Lake and highlighting Lincoln Park’s incredible culinary scene.”

More information on the festival can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber’s website.

Participating restaurants:

Participating drink partners:

Ticket prices:

T ickets cost $40 through midnight Friday.

After that, last-minute tickets will be available for $50 through 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Groups of five or more can get $5 off per ticket.

On-site tickets will cost $55 if they are still available the day of the event.

