Savor Lincoln Park Returns Next Week, Featuring More Than 2 Dozen Local Restaurants

LINCOLN PARK — Savor Lincoln Park, an indoor food festival featuring more than two dozen local restaurants and bars, is returning next week.
Savor Lincoln Park features food and other samples from neighborhood restaurants and bars. It will happen 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive.
The festival, which is organized by the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce, also features a silent auction for various experiences and gift cards from local stores, restaurants and other businesses.
“Savor Lincoln Park is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Kim Schilf, president and CEO of the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce. “We are thrilled to be back in person at Theater on the Lake and highlighting Lincoln Park’s incredible culinary scene.”
More information on the festival can be found on the Lincoln Park Chamber’s website.
Participating restaurants:
- Casati’s Modern Italian, 444 W. Fullerton Parkway.
- Chez Moi, 2100 N. Halsted St.
- French Quiche, 2210 N. Halsted St.
- Dom’s Kitchen and Market, 2730 N. Halsted St.
- Don Pez Fish Tacos, 844 W. Armitage Ave.
- Evette’s, 350 W. Armitage Ave.
- Fat Shack, 2140 N. Clybourn Ave.
- Geja’s Cafe, 340 W. Armitage Ave.
- Gemini, 2075 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Old Pueblo Cantina, 1200 W. Webster Ave.
- Hops & Curds, 2470 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Kaptian, 2142 N. Clybourn Ave.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 1953 N. Clybourn Ave.
- Pure Green, 2344 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Takito Street, 2423 N. Lincoln Ave.
- Tandor Char House, 2652 N. Halsted St.
- Tecalitlan Mexican Kitchen & Margaraita Bar, 1538 N. Clybourn Ave.
- Terry’s Toffee, 1009 W. Armitage Ave.
- The J. Parker, 1816 N. Clark St.
- The Kismet Table, 2142 N. Halsted St.
- The Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive.
- Vanille, 2108 N. Clark St.
Participating drink partners:
- Eris Brewery & Cider House, 4240 W. Irving Park Road.
- Funkytown Brewery, 2140 N. Milwaukee Ave.
- Maplewood Brewery, 2717 N. Maplewood Ave.
- Revolution Brewing, 3340 N. Kedzie Ave.
- Urban Brew Labs, 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave.
- Vin Chicago, 1826 N. Elston Ave.
- White Claw.
Ticket prices:
- Tickets cost $40 through midnight Friday.
- After that, last-minute tickets will be available for $50 through 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- Groups of five or more can get $5 off per ticket.
- On-site tickets will cost $55 if they are still available the day of the event.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
