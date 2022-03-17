Skip to contents

Bronzeville, Near South Side

43rd Street Pedestrian Bridge Over DuSable Lake Shore Drive Takes Shape — But More Closures Loom This Weekend

The pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open by the end of the year, city officials said.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
7:33 AM CDT on Mar 17, 2022
Crews construct the new 43rd Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks on March 16, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

OAKLAND — The pedestrian bridge spanning DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 43rd Street is taking shape as constructions crew move the snaking structure into position.

The old 43rd Street overpass is being replaced with the light blue, modern bridge, which will be accessible to all.

On Tuesday night, crews shut down a section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to put part of the bridge in place. More closures are coming this weekend as the work continues.

The northbound lanes will close 9 p.m. Sunday-5 a.m. Monday while crews move more of the bridge into place.

Both lanes of traffic will shut down 9 p.m. Monday-5 a.m. Tuesday while workers install the arch over the road, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Drivers in both directions will take a detour via Oakwood Boulevard to Cottage Grove Avenue, 47th Street and back to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but city officials encourage drivers to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

Additionally, one southbound lane between the 4200 and 4400 blocks of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive will shut down Monday through May 15 to accommodate temporary supports while the span is erected, officials said.

Work began in November 2020 to replace the old bridge, which is not accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A Burnham Park playlot near the overpass will also be replaced as part of the project.

Crews demolished the old bridge last summer.

The new overpass, with a curvy design similar to the one completed at 41st Street in 2018, will allow wheelchair users, bicyclists and emergency vehicles to cross Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks, city officials said.

The pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open by the end of the year, city officials said.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Crews construct the new 43rd Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks on March 16, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Crews construct the new 43rd Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks on March 16, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Crews construct the new 43rd Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks on March 16, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Crews construct the new 43rd Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks on March 16, 2022.
Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
Crews construct the new 43rd Street bridge over DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks on March 16, 2022.

