Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Citywide

Willie Wilson Giving Away $200,000 In Gas Across Chicago Thursday. Here’s Where To Find It

The Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate is giving drivers $50 of gas at select locations Thursday until he hits $200,000.

Mack Liederman
12:13 PM CDT on Mar 16, 2022
Businessman and ex-mayoral candidate Willie Wilson speaks to the press outside the Thompson Center before distributing 1 million masks across all 50 wards of Chicago on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

CHICAGO — Former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, who has made headlines by giving away truckloads of face masks and envelopes of cash, is digging into his pockets again.

Wilson, who made millions selling medical supplies, will give away $200,000 in gasoline Thursday morning at 10 stations around the city.

The giveaway is scheduled to start 7 a.m. Thursday, but lines are expected to form well before that. Free fuel will be pumped until “$200,000 is exhausted,” according to a news release from Wilson on social media.

The gas will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The soaring price of gas has caused a hardship for too many of our citizens,” Wilson said in the release. “The war in Ukraine, a ban on Russian oil and high taxes are contributing to rising fuel prices.”

On Wednesday morning, the average price for regular gas in Chicago hovered around $4.685 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gas prices.

At the start of March, Chicagoans were paying “$3 and change within city borders,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, previously said. De Haan said he expects prices to “continue inching higher” as the United States bans Russian oil following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas station owners participating in Wilson’s giveaway said they will temporarily lower prices, “to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity,” according to the news release.

The gas will be pumped by employees hired by Wilson. Each driver will also receive a free notepad on behalf of Wilson.

Neighbors can receive $50 of free gas at these stations starting 7 a.m. Thursday:

  • Washington Park: Amstar, 368 E. Garfield Blvd.
  • Calumet Heights: Citgo, 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.
  • South Deering: Marathon, 1839 E. 95th St.
  • Humboldt Park: Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road
  • Washington Heights: Gulf, 9901 S. Halsted St.
  • South Lawndale: Mobil, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.
  • Rogers Park: Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.
  • Irving Park :BP, 4359 N. Pulaski Road
  • Garfield Park: Marathon, 340 Sacramento Blvd.
  • Garfield Park: Falcon, 43 N. Homan Ave.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mack Liederman

Read More:

The Latest

Chicago Officials ‘Watching Closely’ As COVID Cases Climb Globally, But City’s Numbers Remain Lower

Dr. Allison Arwady said she "can't promise what the future will bring," but she's "confident" COVID-19 risk is low enough that a universal mask mandate is not needed.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
55 minutes ago

B.L.U.E.S. On Halsted, Which Has Been Closed Since Pandemic Began, Is For Sale And Might Not Return

The beloved blues bar has hosted notable musicians like Little Smokey Smothers, Big Walter Horton, Sunnyland Slim, Bonnie Lee, Big Time Sarah, Otis Rush and Koko Taylor.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

City Council’s Black Caucus Is Giving Away $2,500 Scholarships. Here’s How To Apply

Students must be Chicago residents planning to attend or already enrolled in a two- or four-year degree program to qualify. Applications are due March 31, and 10 scholarships will be awarded in May.

Citywide
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
1 hour ago

More Homes Coming To Bronzeville’s Drexel Boulevard

A frequent Bronzeville developer wants to build rowhomes and a single-family home on vacant lots near 40th and Drexel.

Bronzeville, Near South Side
Jamie Nesbitt Golden
2 hours ago

See more stories