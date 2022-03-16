UChicago To Pay Tuition For Incoming Freshmen Impacted By Russia Invading Ukraine

HYDE PARK — The University of Chicago will be full-tuition scholarships to new Ukrainian students impacted by Russia invading Ukraine, university officials announced Tuesday.

The scholarships will be available to incoming students for this year’s class and will last throughout a student’s time as an undergraduate, according to the university. They’re part of UChicago’s effort to support students impacted by the war.

Financial aid and services to current university students facing financial hardship, expanded fellowships for undergraduates who can no longer study in Ukraine and college readiness assistance for incoming Ukrainian students are also newly available.

“The invasion of Ukraine and the devastating humanitarian crisis that is unfolding has many dimensions, including the disruption of the lives and careers of scholars and students who have the potential to contribute to new knowledge that will benefit humanity,” university President Paul Alivisatos said in a statement.

The university expects there will be many ways students will be impacted by Russia invading Ukraine, spokesperson Mary Naset said.

“For example, some students who applied to [UChicago’s undergraduate institution] this year have lost their former homes,” Naset said.

Naset did not share exactly how many students will receive the scholarships.

“Multiple admitted students in this year’s incoming class are from Ukraine, and we anticipate additional outreach to students from Ukraine will allow for even more students in the coming years,” Naset said. “The scholarships apply throughout a student’s time in the college with good academic standing.”

Current undergraduate students impacted by the war may be eligible for additional financial aid and assistance on visa issues “on a case-by-case basis,” Naset said.

Counseling and emotional support services are available through the Student Wellness program and at Rockefeller Chapel, while immigration and visa-related services are offered through the university’s Office of International Affairs.

UChicago’s support for Ukrainian students and others affected by the Russian invasion was inspired by past efforts to meet students’ financial needs in times of crisis, Naset said.

Puerto Rican students, faculty and artists affected by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 were able to apply to continue their studies and research at UChicago. The programs covered room and board and other expenses, according to the university.

