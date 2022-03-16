Reggaeton Fest Mas Flow Brings Headliners Don Omar, Zion & Lennox To Calumet Park This Summer

EAST SIDE — Don Omar, “el Rey del Reggaeton,” will headline a festival with nearly 40 other reggaeton artists this summer on the Southeast Side.

The Mas Flow Reggaeton Fest will take place July 15-17 at Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G. One-day general admission tickets are $75, while a three-day pass is $200.

VIP three-day passes and July 16 pre-sale VIP tickets have sold out since tickets went on sale Friday, though VIP tickets for July 15 and July 17 are still available for $150. To buy tickets, click here.

Reggaeton “pillars” Don Omar, Ivy Queen and Zion & Lennox will take the stage at Mas Flow alongside “new school” artists, including Mariah Angeliq, Guaynaa and Lenny Tavárez, said festival founder Fernando Nieto.

“We’re bringing old-school reggaeton artists with younger artists — we’re having a really nice blend” of ages, Nieto said. “We think we have something unique here.”

Chicagoans will also get a platform at the festival, including Karennoid, a Mexican-American DJ from Gage Park; rapper Jubal, who was born in the Dominican Republic and grew up on the North Side; and Gio Sandz, a Puerto Rican DJ and producer.

A second stage at the festival will be dedicated to local talent, while a few local acts will open for the internationally known performers on the main stage, Nieto said.

“I used to be a DJ back in the day, and I would enter all these contests, play Do312, try and get featured on Perry’s Stage at Lollapalooza and play all these clubs,” Nieto said. “It’s hard to get your name … on a legit flyer or festival [roster]. We think the local aspect for talent should be such a big part of these festivals.”

Beyond the music, Mas Flow will feature an “adult playground” with games like flip cup and a beer pong tournament. Hair braiding, makeup tutorials from local beauty salons and free feminine hygiene products will be offered at a “women’s oasis” section of the festival, while local street artists, food and merch vendors will also be on hand.

The organizers don’t want attendees to “just show up at the end of the day — we want to make this an all-day experience for people,” Nieto said.

Credit: Provided Ivy Queen, a Puerto Rican MC and pioneer of reggaeton music.

If you're too old for Sueños Music Fest at Grant Park you can go to the 'grown and sexy' reggaeton fest at Calumet Park. — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa ✶ (@CDRosa) March 11, 2022

Mas Flow shares a name with the 2003 debut album from reggaeton producers Luny Tunes. Alongside albums like Daddy Yankee’s “Barrio Fino” and Ivy Queen’s “Diva,” “Mas Flow” helped grow reggaeton from an “underground” expression of Afro-Caribbean experiences and sexuality into a mainstream juggernaut.

The festival is organized by Grass Root Events, which also puts on the Michelada Fest and the My House Music Festival. Grass Root “is a Chicago organization comprised of young Latinos and people of color … not a multi-million-dollar special event organizer from out of town,” Nieto said.

Nieto and others at the company “absolutely hope [Mas Flow] will be a yearly event” in Calumet Park, he said. Organizers are planning for 15,000-20,000 attendees per day, as the park “can more than accommodate that.”

“I’m baffled as to why nobody has really considered” Calumet Park to hold a music festival, Nieto said. “If you can drive up to Rosemont Theatre or Allstate Arena, you can drive down to Cal Park. … It’s honestly ideal for a large-scale event like this.”

With festivals across Chicago preparing to return after pandemic hiatuses, Nieto said he’s confident Mas Flow will go forward as planned in July.

“Every message and every indication we’ve gotten from the city is that festivals will be fully returning,” Nieto said. “Whether it’s masks, vaccines, mandatory testing — we’re fully prepared to implement any restrictions or regulations that the city or state might ask from us.”

For more information on Mas Flow, visit the festival’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

