Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Humboldt Park’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade And Festival Set For June

The parade and festival will bring together Puerto Rican people for a weekend of celebration June 9-12.

Mina Bloom
9:49 AM CDT on Mar 16, 2022
The Puerto Rican Parade, taken in 2011.
flickr/nathanmac87
  • Credibility:

HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican People’s Parade and Festival is returning this summer — and unlike last year, the events will be on the same weekend, organizers announced this week.

The 43rd annual festival and parade is set for June 9-12, organizers said in a news release. The schedule:

  • Carnival with classic rides, games and food opens 4 p.m. June 9.
  • Festival featuring authentic Puerto Rican food and drinks, live music and other activities starts 4 p.m. June 10.
  • Parade kicks off 2 p.m. June 11 at Division Street and Western Avenue.
  • Closing festivities June 12.

Like it has for decades, the parade and festival will bring together Puerto Rican people for a weekend of celebration.

In addition to Puerto Rican food and music, the events will offer family-friendly activities, including a domino tournament and a sip and paint, along with theater and acrobatic performances.The Latin American Motorcycle Association, which is celebrating its 44th anniversary this year, is scheduled to roll through the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Tu Casa Project, a local organization that provides youth programs, entrepreneur opportunities, financial education and more, organizers said.

This year’s festivities are a return to normalcy for the long-standing celebration.

Last year, organizers held the parade and festival on different weekends for the first time in years, with the parade in mid-June and the festival in September. A festival organizer said there was confusion surrounding the city’s reopening plan.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but many people took to the Division Street stretch known as Paseo Boricua, the heart of the neighborhood’s Puerto Rican community, for unofficial caravan celebrations. The parade was virtual that year.

For more information about this year’s festival and parade, go here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

The Latest

Humboldt Park’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade And Festival Set For June

The parade and festival will bring together Puerto Rican people for a weekend of celebration June 9-12.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
32 minutes ago

St. Anthony Gets $900K In Federal Funds To Plan, Design Focal Point Hospital In Little Village

Funding for the project, which has been met with a mixed response from Little Village residents, was pushed through Congress with the support of Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Chicago Is Devoting $25 Million To Domestic Violence Prevention. Organizers Say City, State Need To Do More To Support Workers

“Health care workers need to be paid more, mental workers need to be paid more, and the same is true for our essential health workers,” a domestic violence organization leader said. “Our staff show up every day.”

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
1 hour ago

Lincoln Square Affordable Housing Proposal Goes Back To Drawing Board After City Demands Less Public Parking

City officials say the proposal would take parking away from low-income residents. Some worry the city's demand could threaten the project after two years of tense community talks.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
2 hours ago

See more stories