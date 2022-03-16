Humboldt Park’s 43rd Annual Puerto Rican People’s Parade And Festival Set For June

HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park’s Puerto Rican People’s Parade and Festival is returning this summer — and unlike last year, the events will be on the same weekend, organizers announced this week.

The 43rd annual festival and parade is set for June 9-12, organizers said in a news release. The schedule:

Carnival with classic rides, games and food opens 4 p.m. June 9.

Festival featuring authentic Puerto Rican food and drinks, live music and other activities starts 4 p.m. June 10.

Parade kicks off 2 p.m. June 11 at Division Street and Western Avenue.

Closing festivities June 12.

Like it has for decades, the parade and festival will bring together Puerto Rican people for a weekend of celebration.

In addition to Puerto Rican food and music, the events will offer family-friendly activities, including a domino tournament and a sip and paint, along with theater and acrobatic performances.The Latin American Motorcycle Association, which is celebrating its 44th anniversary this year, is scheduled to roll through the event.

Proceeds will benefit the Tu Casa Project, a local organization that provides youth programs, entrepreneur opportunities, financial education and more, organizers said.

This year’s festivities are a return to normalcy for the long-standing celebration.

Last year, organizers held the parade and festival on different weekends for the first time in years, with the parade in mid-June and the festival in September. A festival organizer said there was confusion surrounding the city’s reopening plan.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but many people took to the Division Street stretch known as Paseo Boricua, the heart of the neighborhood’s Puerto Rican community, for unofficial caravan celebrations. The parade was virtual that year.

For more information about this year’s festival and parade, go here.

