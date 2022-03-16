Former Substance Abuse Recovery Center In Logan Square Could Become 38-Unit Apartment Building

LOGAN SQUARE — An old building near the westernmost end of The 606’s Bloomingdale Trail could be converted into apartments under a proposed development.

Key Development Partners LLC wants to overhaul a former substance abuse recovery center at 3601 W. Cortland St. into a 38-unit apartment building with 34 parking spaces.

The developer bought the building — originally built in 1918 for the Illinois Bell Telephone company — in November 2020, according to Cook County property records. The company is seeking approval from Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and neighbors to redevelop the site.

“It’s a very interesting building with an interesting history,” said Chris Sotos, of Key Development Partners. “The building itself has character — a pretty facade, high ceilings. And it’s a nice, quiet residential community just off The 606, and we thought we could bring some life to it by converting it to residential apartments.”

The developer’s proposal calls for seven studios, 26 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedrooms, ranging from 455 to 930 square feet in size. The one-bedroom apartments would offer about 578 square feet of space, Sotos said.

This is the second time a developer has tried to redevelop the site in recent years. In 2018, Brian Duggan of Guardian Capital and Chad Tepley of CDT Realty Corporation sought a zoning change to convert the building into 44 one-bedroom apartments, each offering 400-500 square feet of space and costing about $1,200 per month.

Those plans fell through, but it’s unclear why. Duggan could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Nick Zettel, La Spata’s policy director, declined comment on the previous proposal.

Sotos said they’re envisioning larger apartments compared to the previous proposal. Under their plans, the parish and garage on the site would be razed and replaced with an addition, allowing for more room, he said.

“There’s a lot less studios and a lot more one-bedrooms, which we think will lead to more longterm tenants,” Sotos said. “We think that’s better for the neighborhood.”

The building was most recently home to faith-based organization Adult & Teen Challenge, a center for adults and teens undergoing substance abuse treatment. The organization moved out a couple of years ago after a 25-year run.

The organization’s executive director, Brian Wood, said in 2018 the group planned to expand and open a large facility in a less expensive neighborhood.

La Spata said in a statement his office is collecting feedback from neighbors.

“This is one of the first zoning cases that I worked on when I first took office, and I have enjoyed collaborating with our neighbors on bringing forward the best possible project,” La Spata said in the statement.

The current and 2018 proposals:

