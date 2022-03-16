Compete For The Title Of ‘Chicago’s Best Baker’ And Raise Money For Pets With Cancer

IRVING PARK— A nonprofit that supports treatment for animals with cancer is holding a bake-off fundraiser next month.

The Live Like Roo Foundation is holding The Great Roo Bake Off noon-3 p.m. April 10 at Trigger Chicago, 2810 W. Addison St. The competition will award the bakers with the best cookie, pie, cake and dog treat, according to a news release. The bake-off will be dog-friendly with an open bar and live music from The Simple Remedy.

Money from the event will help fund Live Like Roo mission of providing medical grants and cancer care packages to people trying to get care for their pets, according to the news release.

Attendees will be able to taste the entries and rate their favorites, with the ratings combined with judge votes to pick an ultimate winner.

The judges are Anna Posey, of Elske Restaurant; Ray Anthony, of Paper Thin Pizza; Pat McBride, of the Secret Donut Society; and Billy Zureikat, who partners with local restaurants to fundraise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Tickets for the event are $25 to compete and $30 to attend. They can be bought online. Volunteers attend for free. While masks are optional, vaccination cards are required for entry.

