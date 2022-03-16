Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Compete For The Title Of ‘Chicago’s Best Baker’ And Raise Money For Pets With Cancer

The Great Roo Bake Off will help fund Live Like Roo, which provides grants so people can get medical care for their pets. The bake-off will be dog-friendly with an open bar and live music.

Maia McDonald
7:35 AM CDT on Mar 16, 2022
The Live like Roo Foundation's "Great Roo Bake Off" is 12 p.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.
Facebook
  • Credibility:

IRVING PARK— A nonprofit that supports treatment for animals with cancer is holding a bake-off fundraiser next month.

The Live Like Roo Foundation is holding The Great Roo Bake Off noon-3 p.m. April 10 at Trigger Chicago, 2810 W. Addison St. The competition will award the bakers with the best cookie, pie, cake and dog treat, according to a news release. The bake-off will be dog-friendly with an open bar and live music from The Simple Remedy.

Money from the event will help fund Live Like Roo mission of providing medical grants and cancer care packages to people trying to get care for their pets, according to the news release.

Attendees will be able to taste the entries and rate their favorites, with the ratings combined with judge votes to pick an ultimate winner. 

The judges are Anna Posey, of Elske Restaurant; Ray Anthony, of Paper Thin Pizza; Pat McBride, of the Secret Donut Society; and Billy Zureikat, who partners with local restaurants to fundraise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. 

Tickets for the event are $25 to compete and $30 to attend. They can be bought online. Volunteers attend for free. While masks are optional, vaccination cards are required for entry.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”:

Maia McDonald

Read More:

The Latest

St. Anthony Gets $900K In Federal Funds To Plan, Design Focal Point Hospital In Little Village

Funding for the project, which has been met with a mixed response from Little Village residents, was pushed through Congress with the support of Rep. Jesús "Chuy" Garcia.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
1 hour ago

Chicago Is Devoting $25 Million To Domestic Violence Prevention. Organizers Say City, State Need To Do More To Support Workers

“Health care workers need to be paid more, mental workers need to be paid more, and the same is true for our essential health workers,” a domestic violence organization leader said. “Our staff show up every day.”

Englewood, Chatham, Auburn Gresham
Atavia Reed
1 hour ago

Former Substance Abuse Recovery Center In Logan Square Could Become 38-Unit Apartment Building

It's the second development proposal for the former Adult & Teen Challenge site in recent years. Developers tried to redevelop the site into 44 apartments in 2018, but those plans fell through.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
2 hours ago

Lincoln Square Affordable Housing Proposal Goes Back To Drawing Board After City Demands Less Public Parking

City officials say the proposal would take parking away from low-income residents. Some worry the city's demand could threaten the project after two years of tense community talks.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez
2 hours ago

See more stories