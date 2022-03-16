City Council’s Black Caucus Is Giving Away $2,500 Scholarships. Here’s How To Apply

BRONZEVILLE — There’s still time to apply for the Black Aldermanic Caucus Scholarship.

Ten $2,500 scholarships are awarded annually to cover the cost of tuition, fees, room, board and books. They are renewable up to four years.

Students must be Chicago residents enrolled in a two- or four-year university, or in their senior year of high school to be eligible. They must also submit one letter of recommendation from a teacher, faculty member, coach, or community leader, and complete an online application and a 500-word essay. Applications are due March 31.

Recipients will be notified May 1 and be invited to attend the Black Aldermanic Caucus’s scholarship breakfast reception and Juneteenth Fundraiser Gala.

Applicants can contact allyson@forwardplanninginc.com for any additional details.

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus was formed in 2015 to represent the needs of Black constituents. There are 20 aldermen in the caucus, with Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) serving as chair. The scholarship program was created in 2019.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast”: