City Council’s Black Caucus Is Giving Away $2,500 Scholarships. Here’s How To Apply

Students must be Chicago residents planning to attend or already enrolled in a two- or four-year degree program to qualify. Applications are due March 31, and 10 scholarships will be awarded in May.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
1:30 PM CDT on Mar 16, 2022
Illini Hall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus on August 16, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

BRONZEVILLE — There’s still time to apply for the Black Aldermanic Caucus Scholarship.

Ten $2,500 scholarships are awarded annually to cover the cost of tuition, fees, room, board and books. They are renewable up to four years.

Students must be Chicago residents enrolled in a two- or four-year university, or in their senior year of high school to be eligible. They must also submit one letter of recommendation from a teacher, faculty member, coach, or community leader, and complete an online application and a 500-word essay. Applications are due March 31.

Recipients will be notified May 1 and be invited to attend the Black Aldermanic Caucus’s scholarship breakfast reception and Juneteenth Fundraiser Gala.

Applicants can contact allyson@forwardplanninginc.com for any additional details.

The Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus was formed in 2015 to represent the needs of Black constituents. There are 20 aldermen in the caucus, with Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) serving as chair. The scholarship program was created in 2019.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

