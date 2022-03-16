A Look Inside Logan Square Bar Easy Does It’s New Hangout

LOGAN SQUARE — Since opening in 2020, Logan Square bar Easy Does It mostly offered patio service.

But now, Easy Does It patrons can hang out inside at a separate indoor bar area that debuted Tuesday.

Easy Does It’s second-floor bar, located at 2354 N. Milwaukee Ave., is now open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays and Sundays and 5 p.m.-2 am. Thursday – Saturday, the owners said in a news release.

The bar’s menu includes a wide selection of natural wine, along with cocktails, classic and locally-made beer, cider and alcohol-free drinks. Wine by the bottle, snacks, spirits and other drinks round out the offerings.

“Part of making wine more casual is taking it outside of its usual confines of the dinner table or high end restaurant and putting it next to a High Life or a negroni,” co-owner Zack Eastman said in the release. “We set out to create a space that has something for everyone.”

The bar — designed by creative studio Just Coast — will host tastings during the week and DJ sets on the weekends, the owners said. A series of tastings with local wine and beer fair Third Coast Soif kick off Friday. For more information, visit Easy Does It’s Instagram.

Easy Does It opened in August 2020. It replaced beloved late-night bar East Room, which was a go-to spot for no-frills, garage-rock shows, DJ sets and dance parties before it closed in 2019.

Eastman and Easy Does It’s co-owner, Blake Witsman, were both partners at East Room. At the time of the closure, Eastman told Eater Chicago he was planning to open a bar in East Room’s place but with new investors.

