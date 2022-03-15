Skip to contents

Tickets For Grant Park’s ‘Pride In The Park’ Are On Sale Now

The two-day event is June 25-26, and will feature performances from LGBTQ-friendly musicians, DJs, drag performers and other entertainers. The full lineup will be announced closer to the event.

Maia McDonald
5:00 PM CDT on Mar 15, 2022
Pride in the Park 2019
Provided
DOWNTOWN — Early-bird tickets for Chicago’s third annual Grant Park pride celebration “Pride In The Park” went on sale Tuesday.

The two-day LGBTQ outdoor music festival, which began in 2019, is set for Jun. 25-26. Early-bird tickets for both days start at $90 and can be bought online

More information on the event, including the lineup, will be announced later, organizers said.

Last year’s festival featured performances from Chaka Khan, EDM artist Tiësto, producer Gryffin, Australian American artist Betty Who and drag performers, both those based locally and from “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”

“Pride In The Park” also will partner with LGBTQ event producer CircuitMom Productions to help create immersive sets and performances for the celebration, according to a press release. 

Maia McDonald

