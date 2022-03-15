Sign Up For Chicago Park District Spring Programs This Week

CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District has opened online registration for thousands of in-person and virtual spring programs.

Registration on the Chicago Park District website for parks located west of California Avenue and all virtual programs started Monday. Registration for parks located east of California Avenue and for gymnastics centers launched Tuesday.

Returning this spring are the park district’s sports leagues and recreational and cultural programming, including outdoor spring sports like baseball, softball, tennis and soccer, officials said. Programs begin April 4-June 12.

Over 6,000 sports, gymnastics, fitness, music, arts & crafts programs are available to choose from, officials said. Those interested are encouraged to browse through the list of available programs online and create a wish list, as spring programs are expected to be highly popular.

There will also be in-person registration for remaining program spots, officials said. You can find the list of parks offering in-person sign -ups starting March 21 here. All other parks will have in-person sign-ups starting Saturday, except Riis and Revere parks which are both closed for renovations.

Programs at McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Addams Park and Gately Park follow a different schedule, and registration is ongoing. Programs at these facilities run March 28-June 5.

Spring Break Camps, a weeklong experience for Chicago youth to enjoy recreational activities, arts and crafts, sports and more, will be offered at parks across the city April 11-15. Information on the camps, including participating locations, can be found online.

In addition to in-person programming, live and pre-recorded classes will be available. There will also be other activities, including arts and crafts, story time and fitness workouts. Online and other on-demand classes can be viewed online.

Face coverings are no longer not been required for participation in spring programming and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations are not needed for entry to in-door park facilities, officials said. The Chicago Park District’s update to the COVID-19 Response Plan as well as mask exceptions can be found online.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.