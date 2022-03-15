Fire Engulfs Historical Edgewater Building But No One Injured, Fire Department Says

EDGEWATER — A heavy fire broke out in a historical three-story building in Edgewater, leading to rescues and a large Fire Department response.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1054 W. Hollywood Ave., just east of the Red and Purple line tracks and just west of the northern end of DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Heavy smoke and flames were seen shooting from the building’s roof. Explosions could be heard at the scene, hurling debris into the air.

No one was injured in the fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The fire was struck out before 2 p.m. Tuesday though fire crews remained on the scene, battling flames emanating from the building’s roof.

As emergency responders arrived on scene, one woman was seen running from the building with her dog.

Firefighters reached the roof of the building by ladder, and were battling the blaze from there and from the ground.

The fire was contained to the building’s roof and top floor, according to the Fire Department.

The building that caught fire is known as the Stickney School and is listed in the city’s historical survey.

The school building was constructed in 1903 to house the Stickney School, a private school for the growing Edgewater community. Designed by architect J.E.O. Pridmore, the building was expanded in 1910 and 1917, according to the Edgewater Historical Society.

More recently, the building was remodeled into six condos, according to a real estate listing.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Chicago Fire Department battle a fire at 1054 W. Hollywood Ave. in Edgewater on March 15, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Chicago Fire Department battle a fire at 1054 W. Hollywood Ave. in Edgewater on March 15, 2022.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago The Chicago Fire Department battle a fire at 1054 W. Hollywood Ave. in Edgewater on March 15, 2022.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.