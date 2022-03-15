‘Great Andersonville Puzzle Exchange’ Returns This Weekend For Its 2nd Year

ANDERSONVILLE — A popular puzzle exchange will take place this weekend in Andersonville.

The Great Andersonville Puzzle Exchange is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the former Akira store, 5228 N. Clark St.

The event allows neighbors to bring a puzzle and take home a puzzle someone else brought. Neighbors are asked to bring a new or gently used puzzle with more than 500 pieces for adults or any size for kids.

Puzzles should be brought in a resealable plastic bag in the original box with no missing pieces, according to the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce.

This will be the second year for the puzzle exchange, which took place during last year’s Hygge Fest as a way to help neighbors stay entertained while indoors during the pandemic. Despite being held on a frigid February day, people lined up down the block for the event.

The puzzle exchange is moving to the former Akira store on Clark Street after being held at Women & Children First’s parking lot last year.

It will be held during this year’s InsideWalk Sale, which sees Andersonville retailers host sales and special promotions as they try to clear out winter merchandise.

InsideWalk Sale will take place Friday-Sunday at more than 30 local businesses. Multiple businesses will also sell puzzles, including AlleyCat Comics, Women & Children First Bookstore, Transit Tees, Strange Cargo, Raygun, Play and Enjoy.

For a list of participating businesses and their planned sales, click here.

