Does Your Neighborhood Group Have An Idea For Preventing Violence? You Can Apply For $65 Million Grant Program

CITYWIDE — Groups working in neighborhoods that experience high levels of violence can apply for county grants to fund programs that make the community safer.

The Cook County Justice Advisory Council will provide $65 million to neighborhood groups and nonprofits to tackle the rise in gun violence. The grants are available through the county’s 2022 Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Grant program, which is funded by federal dollars.

Applications for proposals that would require more than $1.5 million are due April 11. Applications for grants that would require less than $1.5 million are due May 9. Eligible organizations can apply on the county website.

Grants can be used for a range of projects, especially violence prevention programs, services supporting returning citizens, programs that prevent and reduce recidivism and restorative justice programs.

“This level of funding will help us build a sustainable infrastructure of programs and services that support at-risk residents and lead to safer communities,” said Avik Das, executive director of the Justice Advisory Council.

County officials are coordinating with state and city departments to plan investments funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars that will prioritize public safety. The investments will also support programs that take on issues that tackle the social conditions that lead to violence, including mental health and employment services.

“This investment will result in long-term, community-driven solutions to gun violence. When we stabilize and support our communities struggling with crime and violence, we honor our commitment to equity and we increase safety for all residents,” said Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president.

