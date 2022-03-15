Skip to contents

16 More States Removed From Chicago’s COVID Travel Advisory

Just 18 states and one territory are now on the list, which only weeks ago encompassed all of the United States.

Kelly Bauer
2:35 PM CDT on Mar 15, 2022
A person looks at flight departures and arrival times at O’Hare International Airport on Dec. 9, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Another 16 states came off Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory this week.

Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming were removed from the list. Another eight states could be removed next week, according to a Mayor’s Office news release.

Unvaccinated travelers from places on the list should get a COVID-19 test one to three days before their trip and three to five days after arriving in Chicago, according to the health advisory. Unvaccinated people are also asked to quarantine for at least seven days upon arrival in the city, even if they get a negative test; those who don’t get tested are asked to quarantine for 10 days.

The quarantine and test rules do not apply for travelers who are fully vaccinated.

All people must wear masks on public transportation — including planes, buses and trains — and people must wear masks indoors in public in Chicago. Travelers are also asked to avoid crowds as much as possible and wash their hands or use sanitizer.

And unvaccinated people who traveled should avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness — like older people and immunocompromised people — for at least 14 days, regardless of their test results, according to the health department.

All travelers are asked to watch themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get tested if they have symptoms.

Arwady has previously urged Chicagoans who aren’t fully vaccinated not to travel, as they could be at risk.

