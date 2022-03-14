Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Taste Of Northalsted To Offer Food, Drink Samples At 20 Local Businesses Saturday

Taste of Northalsted is a food and drink sampling walk happening Saturday in Chicago's landmarked LGBTQ-friendly neighborhood.

Jake Wittich
7:36 AM CDT on Mar 14, 2022
People sample food at Elevate Coffee during the 2019 Taste of Boystown.
Provided/Rick Majewski/Northalsted Business Alliance
  • Credibility:

NORTHALSTED — People can stroll through Northalsted while trying foods and drinks at the Taste of Northalsted event Saturday.

Slated for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, the event features a walk through Chicago’s landmarked LGBTQ enclave with stops at more than a dozen local businesses, which will give out food and drink samples, according to the Northalsted Business Alliance’s website.

Tickets for the event cost $10 and are available now. Attendees must be at least 21 years old to sample alcohol.

Participating businesses:

More information on the event can be found on the Northalsted Business Alliance website.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Versa Music Fest Canceled Less Than A Month After ‘Woman-Powered’ Fest Was Announced

Ellie Goulding, Jamila Woods, Liz Phair, Kim Petras and Chelsea Handler were slated to headline the June fest in Lincoln Park.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
48 minutes ago

Some Pilsen Neighbors Worried Influx Of Workers From Mural Park Development Will Cause Traffic, Parking Issues

Blue Cross Blue Shield is leasing in Mural Park and plans to move in 400 employees. A four-story parking garage is being built exclusively for its workers, developers said.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop
Madison Savedra
2 hours ago

Chicago Public Schools’ Mask Mandate Ends Monday, Allowing Students, Staff To Pick If They’ll Mask

The change has proven controversial, especially as children younger than 5 still cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
3 hours ago

Vacant Lot On Bustling Milwaukee Avenue In Jefferson Park Could Be Turned Into 4-Story Apartment Building

The $9.5 million development would have 24 units, 24 parking spots and retail space. Two-bedroom units would rent for $1,800-$2,200 a month, developers said.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
3 hours ago

See more stories