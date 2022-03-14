Taste Of Northalsted To Offer Food, Drink Samples At 20 Local Businesses Saturday

NORTHALSTED — People can stroll through Northalsted while trying foods and drinks at the Taste of Northalsted event Saturday.

Slated for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, the event features a walk through Chicago’s landmarked LGBTQ enclave with stops at more than a dozen local businesses, which will give out food and drink samples, according to the Northalsted Business Alliance’s website.

Tickets for the event cost $10 and are available now. Attendees must be at least 21 years old to sample alcohol.

Participating businesses:

More information on the event can be found on the Northalsted Business Alliance website.

