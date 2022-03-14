Taste Of Northalsted To Offer Food, Drink Samples At 20 Local Businesses Saturday

- Credibility:
NORTHALSTED — People can stroll through Northalsted while trying foods and drinks at the Taste of Northalsted event Saturday.
Slated for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, the event features a walk through Chicago’s landmarked LGBTQ enclave with stops at more than a dozen local businesses, which will give out food and drink samples, according to the Northalsted Business Alliance’s website.
Tickets for the event cost $10 and are available now. Attendees must be at least 21 years old to sample alcohol.
Participating businesses:
- Buzzed by Zea, 3707 N. Halsted St.
- The Chicago Diner, 3411 N. Halsted St.
- Chicago Male Salon, 3418 N. Halsted St.
- Crispy Chicks, 3445 N. Halsted St.
- Crosstown Fitness, 3600 N. Halsted St.
- Drew’s on Halsted, 3201 N. Halsted St.
- DS Tequila Co., 3352 N. Halsted St.
- El Mariachi Tequila Bar, 3906 N. Broadway.
- Elevate Coffee, 3344 N. Halsted St.
- Flip Sigi, 3706 N. Halsted St.
- Forever Yogurt, 3510 N. Halsted St.
- Kit Kat Lounge, 3700 N. Halsted St.
- Kozy’s Cyclery, 3712 N. Halsted St.
- Lark, 3441 N. Halsted St.
- Men’s Room Chicago, 3343 N. Halsted St.
- Out of the Closet, 3311 N. Halsted St.
- Roscoe’s Tavern, 3356 N. Halsted St.
- Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted St.
- Wood, 3335 N. Halsted St.
- Smylie Brothers Brewing, 3827 N. Broadway.
More information on the event can be found on the Northalsted Business Alliance website.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: