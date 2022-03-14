South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Will Close Tuesday Night, Next Week To Install 43rd Street Bridge

OAKLAND — Parts of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will shut down over the next week while crews replace the 43rd Street overpass with an accessible bridge.

The southbound lanes between Oakwood Boulevard and 47th Street will close 9 p.m. Tuesday-5 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. Workers will set up some of the bridge’s steel bars over those lanes.

The northbound lanes will close 9 p.m. Sunday-5 a.m. March 21 while crews install steel bars over that section.

Both lanes of traffic will shut down 9 p.m. March 21-5 a.m. March 22 while workers install the arch over the road, according to CDOT.

Drivers in both directions will take a detour via Oakwood Boulevard to Cottage Grove Avenue, 47th Street and back to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but city officials encourage drivers to find alternate routes to avoid delays.

Additionally, one southbound lane between the 4200 and 4400 blocks of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive will shut down Monday through May 15 to accommodate temporary supports while the span is erected, officials said.

Work began in November 2020 to replace the old bridge, which is not accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act. A Burnham Park playlot near the overpass will also be replaced as part of the project.

Crews demolished the old bridge last summer.

The new overpass, with a curvy design similar to the one completed at 41st Street in 2018, will allow wheelchair users, bicyclists and emergency vehicles to cross Lake Shore Drive and the adjacent railroad tracks, city officials said.

The pedestrian bridge is scheduled to open by the end of the year, city officials said.

Credit: Chicago Department of Transportation A rendering of the 43rd Street overpass, facing north. The similarly designed 41st Street overpass, completed in 2018, is visible in the background.

