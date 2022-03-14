Skip to contents

It Could Hit Nearly 70 Degrees This Week In Chicago

Chicago will see multiple days hit 60 degrees this week, though bouts of rain are expected.

Kelly Bauer
7:53 AM CDT on Mar 14, 2022
People enjoy the warm spring weather as temperatures exceeded 80°F at Montrose Beach in Uptown on April 27, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
CHICAGO — The city could get unseasonably warm weather — including temperatures near the ’70s — this week.

Monday will see temperatures warm up to 58 degrees, and the day will be partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. There will be wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week, with an expected high temperature of 43 degrees. The day will be partly sunny, and there’s a chance for rain showers or drizzle in the morning.

Temperatures will climb to as high as 64 degrees Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be mostly sunny, though there will be wind gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Thursday will stay warm, with an expected high temperature of 61 degrees. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and there’s a chance for rain in the afternoon, according to the weather agency.

Friday will cool off, as it’s only expected to get as warm as 45 degrees. The day will be mostly cloudy, and rain is likely.

Saturday will hit 48 degrees, with a chance for rain during the day but partly sunny skies. Sunday is expected to warm up to 57 degrees and be sunny.

