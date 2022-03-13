Skip to contents

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore

7 Men Wounded, 2 Critically, In South Shore Shooting

The shooting occurred near 79th Street and Exchange Avenue, police said. Paramedics took seven people to area hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Block Club Chicago Staff
4:53 PM CDT on Mar 13, 2022
Tony Webster/Creative Commons

SOUTH SHORE — Seven men were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in South Shore, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. near 79th Street and Exchange Avenue, Supt. David Brown said. The group of men were standing near a Little Caesars on that block when two cars drove by the group, Brown said. Someone inside a car began talking to the men then “almost immediately” begins shooting at the men, Brown said, citing surveillance video.

Brown said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the victims were targeted or if an argument occurred during that conversation. No one in the group shot back at the car, Brown said.

Chicago Fire Department officials tweeted that paramedics took seven people, all in serious-to-critical condition, to area hospitals. Brown later two said two of the victims were critically hurt and five were in serious condition.

The victims’ ages and specifics of their injuries were not immediately provided. No one is in custody.

Brown said are reviewing video to try to identify the car and the people involved. It was not immediately clear if there was more than one shooter, and Brown said it’s also not clear if people in the second car spotted near the scene was involved in the shooting or was fleeing from it.

“Whether it was a targeted shooting or can altercation, it’s unacceptable,” Brown said. “Whether you saw a car speeding off, or hear someone talking about being involved in this, please come forward with that information.”

People can report information anonymously at cpdtip.com. 

Block Club Chicago Staff

The Latest

