Goose Island’s 312 Day Celebration Outside Fulton Taproom Canceled By City Due To Lack Of Permits

NEAR WEST SIDE — A “312 Day” concert starring local rapper Mick Jenkins that was supposed to be held Saturday outside Goose Island’s flagship brewery has been moved to the Bottom Lounge after the city canceled the original show due to a lack of permits.

The concert was slated to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street Taproom & Brewery, 1800 W. Fulton St., but city officials announced late Friday they intervened to cancel the unauthorized show.

Todd Ahsmann, Goose Island Beer Co. president, said Saturday morning that the show was now being held at the Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and all RSVPs for the original Mick Jenkins show will be honored.

“312 Day is a day full of celebrations, none of which have been canceled,” Ahsmann said.

The Fulton Street taproom does not hold the required Public Place of Amusement license to hold such a show, and the building’s occupancy is 100 people, according to a press release from the city’s Business Affairs & Consumer Protection, Buildings and Police departments.

The three agencies sent a joint task force Friday evening to investigate the show’s plans, and discovered it was to be held at 1827 W. Fulton St., which used to be a motor vehicle repair shop, according to a press release. The location was unlicensed, and Goose Island did not apply for a Department of Special Events and Cultural Affairs permit or a BACP indoor special event license.

The three departments issued two cease and desist orders, along with a Commissioner’s Closure order for dangerous and hazardous conditions, including improper ingress and egress, inoperable emergency lights, insufficient exit capacity for large crowds and storage of firewood as a fire hazard, according to the press release.

Goose Island representatives were also told to inform ticket holders the event had been canceled, according to the press release.In an emailed statement, Ahsmann said Goose Island takes “the issues brought forward from the city seriously” and that the Mick Jenkins show was moved to the Bottom Lounge “for the safety of our guests, performers and employees.

”The Mick Jenkins performance is one of several live shows Goose Island had organized across the Chicago area in celebration of its 312 Day. Tickets for the various shows are available through Goose Island’s website.

The other shows include:

The O’My’s and Victor Internet with Loona Dae: 8:30 p.m.-midnight at the Hideout, 1354 W. Wabasnia Ave.

Local H: 7-11 p.m. at Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Road in Berwyn.

Yo La Tengo: 8:30 p.m. at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.

Metz with Melkbelly and Negative Scanner: 9 p.m. at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave.

The beer company is also still celebrating 312 Day with its golden coin scavenger hunt, in which participants have the chance to win a Goose Island-branded bicycle or a 14-karat gold bar worth about $10,000.

People can participate by searching for golden coins that were attached to ominous Goose island posters that were hung throughout the city this week. People can redeem the golden coins at the Fulton Street Taproom to find out if they won any prizes.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

