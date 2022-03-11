Skip to contents

Want A $10,000 Solid Gold Bar? Goose Island Is Doing A Treasure Hunt Where You Can Get Gold Or Bikes

Goose Island Beer Company has attached gold coins to its posters across the city, which can be redeemed at its Fulton Street taproom to see if you won a prize.

Jake Wittich
8:00 AM CST on Mar 11, 2022
The gold coins can be redeemed at Goose Island's Fulton Street taproom to find out if they won a free bike or the 14-karat solid gold bar.
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — Goose Island Beer Company is celebrating its “totally real, made-up” 312 Day holiday with a scavenger hunt across the city Saturday — and winners could get a 14-karat gold bar worth about $10,000.

Ominous Goose posters were hung up this week throughout the city, and golden coins will be added to them Friday evening. Starting Saturday, people can peel off the coins to see if they are a winner, according to the brewery. Prizes include 50 Goose Island-branded road bikes and one 14-karat solid gold bar.

Anyone who finds one of the gold coins can redeem it at Goose Island’s Fulton Street Taproom, 1800 W. Fulton St., to find out if they won.

Goose Island posters put up throughout the city will have gold coins attached to them that can be redeemed for potential prizes.

The beer company is also celebrating its Chicago-themed holiday with a lineup of live performances across the city and suburban Berwyn. There will be a special set from Chicago-based rapper Mick Jenkins 5 p.m. outside the Fulton Street Taproom.

Tickets for the various shows are on sale now at Goose Island’s website.

The lineup:

  • The O’My’s and Victor Internet with Loona Dae: 8:30 p.m.-midnight at the Hideout, 1354 W. Wabasnia Ave.
  • Local H: 7-11 p.m. at Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Road in Berwyn.
  • Yo La Tengo: 8:30 p.m. at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
  • Metz with Melkbelly and Negative Scanner: 9 p.m. at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave.
  • Mick Jenkins: 5 p.m. outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street Taproom & Brewery, 1800 W. Fulton St.

The taproom will also offer flights of various 312 drinks, including 312 Malort, 312 Coffee and 312 Dry Hopped, and 312 and Jams, which comes in raspberry, blueberry and mango flavors.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

