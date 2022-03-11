Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Pilsen’s Pocha Pets Boutique Celebrating Anniversary With Pet-Friendly Weekend Pop-Up

Complimentary drinks and food, as well as goods from other small business vendors, will be featured at Pocha Pets Boutique's anniversary pop-up this weekend.

Madison Savedra
7:37 AM CST on Mar 11, 2022
Madison Savedra/Block Club Chicago

PILSEN — It’s been a year since Pocha Pets Boutique owner Cynthia Soto opened a store in Pilsen to sell clothing for dogs and cats after losing her job during the pandemic.

To commemorate the anniversary and thank the community, Soto is holding a pop-up this weekend at her 1840 S. Racine Ave. store.

Customers can bring their pets and enjoy a complimentary champagne toast, taco bar, “pawpcakes” and more noon-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. A full list of participating vendors can be found on Pocha’s Facebook page.

Credit: Pocha Shop/ Instagram
After being laid off, Pilsen resident Cynthia Soto took her love for animals into a new career by launching Pocha Shop, a clothing shop for dogs and cats.

Soto credits a lot of Pocha’s success to the “tremendous” love she’s gotten from the neighborhood.

“The community has supported us a ton,” Soto said.

Small businesses in Pilsen spread word about Soto’s shop when she opened, and customers recommended it to others, she said.

In turn, Soto enjoys supporting other up-and-coming small businesses through pop-ups at her store, she said.

Madison Savedra

