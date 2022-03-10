Skip to contents

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale

Mother’s Ruin Cocktail Bar Opening Friday In Avondale

Like the original Mother's Ruin in New York City, the Chicago location will serve craft cocktails and slushies, along with elevated bar food.

Mina Bloom
10:35 AM CST on Mar 10, 2022
Mother's Ruin Chicago, a craft cocktail bar serving elevated bar food, opens Friday in Avondale.
Provided
AVONDALE — A Chicago outpost of the popular New York City cocktail bar Mother’s Ruin is making its debut this week.

Mother’s Ruin Chicago is set to open 4 p.m. Friday at 2943 N. Milwaukee Ave., the owners announced in a news release.

From there, the bar will be open 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday Friday and 4 p.m.-3 a.m. Saturdays “with a kitchen that never closes early,” according to the release.

Like the original Mother’s Ruin in New York City, the Chicago location will serve craft cocktails and slushies, along with elevated bar food, according to the bar. Green chile beer cheese nachos, the bar’s signature spicy chicken sandwich and a falafel burger are among the offerings.

A brunch menu will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“Our intention has always been to create an irresistibly cool vibe with service at the forefront, cranking out high caliber cocktails without the suspenders and wait,” chef and partner Nick Pfannerstill said in the news release. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously — a lot of the food is the stuff you wouldn’t take home to mom, but you can crush the salads and vegan options any day of the week. There’s something for everybody.”

Credit: Provided
The wings at Mother’s Ruin.

At 1,200 square feet, Mother’s Ruin Chicago has room for 65 people. The bar has an outdoor patio that seats an additional 12 people.

The Avondale spot is the third Mother’s Ruin outpost. After seeing success in New York City, the owners opened a second location in Nashville in 2019. The bar is named after the mid-18th century nickname for gin.

The Chicago bar has been in the works for a few years. The owners applied for a liquor license in June 2019.

“We’re so excited to be opening in the Avondale neighborhood,” co-founder Richard Knapp said in the news release. “We’ve watched the neighborhood grow, and now we’re thrilled to be growing right along with it.”

