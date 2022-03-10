Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber Offering Candy, Wine Pairings At Spring Wine Walk

- Credibility:
LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is organizing a wine walk where people can try samples at local businesses while shopping.
The Spring Wine Walk is 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 7, allowing guests to taste 20 wines and sample light foods, according to a news release. Businesses along the route will offer special discounts on apparel, home goods or services. Tickets cost $30-35 and are available now.
Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave., is also offering candy-and-wine pairings at various stops along the stroll.
The wine walk has three routes.
The north side of Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues:
- Birch Road Cellar, 2002 W. Roscoe St.
- Volo Restaurant Wine Bar, 2008 W. Roscoe St.
- Moondance Chicago, 2010 W. Roscoe St.
- Reach Pilates, 2024 W. Roscoe St.
- Ki House, 2058 W. Roscoe St.
- Cinnamon Boutique, 2104 W. Roscoe St.
- CustomEyes, 2110 W. Roscoe St.
- RoscoeBooks, 2142 W. Roscoe St.
- LUSH Wine & Spirits, 2232 W. Roscoe St.
The south side of Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues:
- Winnie Cooper Boutique, 2013 W. Roscoe St.
- Cubbington’s Cabinet, 2015 W. Roscoe St.
- A Pied Shoe Boutique, 2033 W. Roscoe St.
- The Denim Lounge, 2039 W. Roscoe St.
- Ellie Thompson + Co., 2139 W. Roscoe St., 1E
- DSpa Pet Services, 2205 W. Roscoe St.
- Kenneth Ludwig Chicago, 2217 W. Roscoe St.
- Le Sud Chicago, 2301 W. Roscoe St.
Southport Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Grace Street:
- Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave.
- Baby Dolls Boutique, 3727 N. Southport Ave.
- The Guild, 3726 N. Southport Ave.
- StretchLab Lakeview, 3601 N. Southport Ave.
- The Denim Lounge for Men, 3544 N. Southport Ave.
- Discover CBD Lakeview, 3527 N. Southport Ave.
- Galleria Liquors, 3409 N. Southport Ave.
- The Sill, 1351 W. Roscoe St.
- Aura Candle Bar, 3338 N. Southport Ave.
- Southport Beer, Wine & Spirits, 1362 W. Belmont Ave.
- Konbini & Kanpai, 1433 W. Belmont Ave.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: