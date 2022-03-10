Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber Offering Candy, Wine Pairings At Spring Wine Walk

The spring wine walk will allow people to sample 20 wines along one of three routes in the neighborhood.

Jake Wittich
7:42 AM CST on Mar 10, 2022
People sampled wine and chocolate during the winter wine stroll.
Provided/Angela Garbot Photography/Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is organizing a wine walk where people can try samples at local businesses while shopping.

The Spring Wine Walk is 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 7, allowing guests to taste 20 wines and sample light foods, according to a news release. Businesses along the route will offer special discounts on apparel, home goods or services. Tickets cost $30-35 and are available now.

Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave., is also offering candy-and-wine pairings at various stops along the stroll.

The wine walk has three routes.

The north side of Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues:

The south side of Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues:

Southport Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Grace Street:

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Jake Wittich

Read More:

The Latest

Weiss Hospital To Be Sold To Michigan Firm, Its Second Owner In 3 Years

Pipeline Health is selling Weiss and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for $92 million. "We have been struggling to make these hospitals successful," a Pipeline executive said.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
15 minutes ago

Chicago In ‘New Phase’ Of Pandemic, With Cases Down And Treatments Available — But COVID Won’t Be Eradicated, Top Doc Says

"Our ability to prevent or reduce severe illness [with vaccinations and treatments] makes it less critical to focus on stopping every case of COVID-19," Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Citywide
Kelly Bauer
1 hour ago

Mother’s Ruin Cocktail Bar Opening Friday In Avondale

Like the original Mother's Ruin in New York City, the Chicago location will serve craft cocktails and slushies, along with elevated bar food.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
10:35 AM CST

Closure Of Jefferson Park Bus Shelters Has Left Neighbors Who Are Homeless Struggling To Find A Warm Place To Stay

The CTA boarded up the two shelters last week after a man vandalized some of their glass panels. It's not yet known when they'll reopen.

Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park
Ariel Parrella-Aureli
9:50 AM CST

See more stories