Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber Offering Candy, Wine Pairings At Spring Wine Walk

LAKEVIEW — The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce is organizing a wine walk where people can try samples at local businesses while shopping.

The Spring Wine Walk is 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 7, allowing guests to taste 20 wines and sample light foods, according to a news release. Businesses along the route will offer special discounts on apparel, home goods or services. Tickets cost $30-35 and are available now.

Candyality, 3737 N. Southport Ave., is also offering candy-and-wine pairings at various stops along the stroll.

The wine walk has three routes.

The north side of Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues:

The south side of Roscoe Street from Damen to Western avenues:

Southport Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Grace Street:

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here: