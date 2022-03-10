Skip to contents

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop

Chicago Rapper Mick Jenkins To Perform At Goose Island Taproom For 312 Day Celebration Saturday

Other shows organized by the beer company for the party will be at The Hideout, Thalia Hall and Lincoln Hall.

Jake Wittich
7:40 AM CST on Mar 10, 2022
Goose Island Beer Company has organized a variety of live shows people can attend to celebrate 312 Day.
Facebook/Goose Island
NEAR WEST SIDE — Goose Island Beer Company will celebrate its 312 Day holiday Saturday with a lineup of live performances, including a special set from Chicago-based rapper Mick Jenkins.

The performances will happen at venues across the city, as well as at a spot in suburban Berwyn. The beer company’s Fulton Street Taproom & Brewery will offer deals to celebrate the Chicago-themed holiday, including cans and draft of 312 beer for $3.12.

Tickets for the various shows are on sale now at Goose Island’s website.

The lineup:

  • The O’My’s and Victor Internet with Loona Dae: 8:30 p.m.-midnight at the Hideout, 1354 W. Wabasnia Ave.
  • Local H: 7-11 p.m. at Fitzgerald’s, 6615 Roosevelt Road in Berwyn.
  • Yo La Tengo: 8:30 p.m. at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
  • Metz with Melkbelly and Negative Scanner: 9 p.m. at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave.
  • Mick Jenkins: 5 p.m. outside Goose Island’s Fulton Street Taproom & Brewery, 1800 W. Fulton St.

The taproom will also offer flights of various 312 drinks, including 312 Malort, 312 Coffee and 312 Dry Hopped, and 312 and Jams, which comes in raspberry, blueberry and mango flavors.

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Jake Wittich

