Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Baseball Is Back On For Chicago Cubs, White Sox As MLB, Players Union Reach Season-Saving Deal

The regular season will begin April 7, as MLB and the players union reached an agreement after months of negotiations.

Kelly Bauer
2:59 PM CST on Mar 10, 2022
Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2016.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The White Sox and Cubs will soon return to their fields.

The start of the season was pushed back as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association struggled to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, with some fans fearing there’d be no baseball at all this year. But the two sides reached an agreement Thursday, according to an MLB announcement.

The agreement still has to be ratified, but that’s expected to happen shortly. After that, spring training will begin Sunday, according to the MLB.

The regular season will begin April 7.

The Sox are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays on April 15 at home. The Cubs will start the season April 14 at the Colorado Rockies, then come home April 18 for a game against the Rays.

Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

