Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park

Western And Berteau Intersection Will Be Closed For 2 Weeks Starting Tuesday For Water Main Work

Through traffic and CTA buses are being rerouted at Irving Park Road and Montrose Avenue. 

Alex V. Hernandez
12:06 PM CST on Mar 8, 2022
NORTH CENTER — Crews replacing a water main will close the intersection of Western and Berteau avenues starting Tuesday, forcing drivers to find a new way through the area.

The work is expected to last two weeks. It’s the final stage of the water main replacement project, according to Ald. Matt Martin’s (47th) office.

Through traffic and CTA buses are being rerouted at Irving Park Road and at Montrose Avenue. 

Neighbors will be able to use side streets like Cuyler, Belle Plaine and Warner when coming from Irving Park and Hutchinson, Cullom and Pensacola coming from Montrose.

During construction, Berteau between Western and Campbell can be accessed via alleys parallel to Western. 

Residents exiting the 2100 block of Claremont and the 2300 block of Berteau will also have to use the alley south of Berteau during construction. 

This is the final stage of this water main replacement project. The Department of Water Management isn’t expected to perform any water shutoffs during this phase, according to Martin’s office.

For more information on upcoming road construction, visit the Chicago Department of Transportation’s interactive map at chistreetwork.chicago.gov

