The Portage Park Farmers Market Is Looking For Vendors For Summer

PORTAGE PARK — The Portage Park Farmer’s Market needs more vendors for this summer.

The market will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every first, third and fifth Sunday of the month starting in June at the corner of North Long Avenue and West Irving Park Road at Portage Park, said manager Sophie McNeill. It will go until the first Sunday of October. There will not be a market July 3.

The market had more than 25 vendors last year. McNeill said she hopes to expand, especially with the park’s open space.

“The beauty of Portage Park is we have a lot of space,” McNeill said. “Markets in green spaces are easy.”

Any food-related vendors who live within a few hundred feet of the 60641 ZIP code can apply to be part of the market, McNeill said. The market team is looking for sellers of handmade goods like pasta, produce, sauces and more.

Those interested in applying can do so online. Applications are due May 1 and will be considered in the order they are received and according to the needs of each product.

Vendors who may feel intimidated by bigger farmers markets should take advantage of being part of a smaller market like the Northwest Side one, McNeill said.

“If someone is curious to be involved in farmers markets, it’s a nice way to get your feet wet if [they are] new to the farmers market,” McNeill said. “We keep our cost low for our vendors.”

The cost for the entire season is a $200, which is non-refundable. Vendors can also sell at four markets for $100 or pay $35 to sell at a single market.

The market provides an opportunity for people to explore the Northwest Side and to meet local vendors working to improve community sustainability, McNeill said.

“We are looking to continue to have an opportunity for people to come to explore the neighborhood, be out in the neighborhood and offer local, reasonably priced foods into our community and educate people on food and sustainability,” she said.

The volunteer group is also looking for market community sponsors. Anyone interested in sponsoring can email McNeill at portageparkfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.

