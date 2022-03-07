Hollywood Avenue In Edgewater Closing Overnight Through Next Week For Red Line Construction

EDGEWATER — A section of Hollywood Avenue near the Red Line tracks will close overnights through next week as work on the Red Line reconstruction project moves south.

Hollywood Avenue between Broadway and Winthrop Avenue will close 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday through March 15, according to the CTA. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather and construction schedule adjustments.

The road will close to car traffic, but one sidewalk will remain open at all times, according to a CTA notice.

Neighbors may hear noise from the overnight work, according to the CTA.

The closure is needed to allow crews to install Red Line track support segments as part of the $2.1 billion Red-Purple Modernization Project. Crews have begun building the track infrastructure in Edgewater and are working south towards Lawrence Avenue.

The project is set to wrap up in 2024.

