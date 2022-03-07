Skip to contents

Chicago’s Monday Will Be Snowy And Chilly, But Warmer Weather And Sunny Skies Are Coming

Temperatures will go back up this week — but prepare yourself for a chilly weekend.

Kelly Bauer
9:23 AM CST on Mar 7, 2022
Cars drive on Elston Avenue while snow falls in Albany Park on Feb. 17, 2022.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
CHICAGO — This week is starting off cold and snowy, a quick change from Saturday’s 60-degree warmth.

But temperatures will go back up this week — before falling again.

Monday will see rain and snow, most of it in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit a high temperature of 36 degrees, and it will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. The city’s only expected to get about 1 inch of snow.

Tuesday will be sunny and warmer, with temperatures expected to hit 42 degrees. Wednesday will see similar weather, with an expected high of 40 degrees.

Thursday will see a slight dip, as it’s only expected to get as warm as 38 degrees and the day will be partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service

Snow is likely to hit again Friday, most of in the afternoon, according to the weather agency. The day will be mostly cloudy and will only get as warm as 34 degree.s

Saturday has another chance for snow, and the day will be mostly cloudy. It’ll be “blustery” with a high of 28 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures expected to hit 39 degrees.

Kelly Bauer

Chicago's Monday Will Be Snowy And Chilly, But Warmer Weather And Sunny Skies Are Coming

