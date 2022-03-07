Skip to contents

Bronzeville, Near South Side

Bronzeville To Get More Mixed-Income Housing As 4400 Grove Development Plans To Add 8 Buildings

The $38 million project would bring 71 units of mixed-income housing to Bronzeville.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden
7:28 AM CST on Mar 7, 2022
Phase Two of the 4400 Grove Development will bring affordable housing to the Cottage Grove corridor.
Provided.
  Credibility:

GRAND BOULEVARD — More affordable housing is set to come to Cottage Grove Avenue in Phase II of the 4400 Grove project.

Brinshore Development and The Michaels Group completed the first phase of the development in 2020, replacing the Chicago Housing Authority’s Washington Park Homes with 81 units of mixed-income housing and ground-floor retail and restaurant space.

Now, the developers are turning to Phase II of the development. Plans filed with the city call for the construction of eight buildings between 44th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and 45th Street and Evans Avenue with a total of 71 apartments: 20 public housing units, 30 affordable and 21 at market rate. The project would cost $38 million.

There would be 24 one-bedroom, 29 three-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom units, with a community room, playground and green space among the amenities.

The developers hope to break ground in 2023, but they first need approval for zoning and from the city’s planning development.

Credit: Provided.
A rendering of Phase II, which calls for 71 units of housing across eight buildings.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) said developers presented their proposal to community residents, who are in support. Developers will meet with them again as plans move forward, but builders will need funding, along with zoning and planning commission approval.

The Real Deal reported the development would replace Bright Star Church, offering the church access to community space within 4400 Grove.

“We’re trying to be mindful and intentional and not repeat the negatives of the past. We want to create balances that create thriving communities,” said King, who envisions the development as a place where people from all walks of life can engage and build.

Northbrook-based Brinshore has collaborated on affordable housing projects in other parts of the city, including Uptown and Humboldt Park.

