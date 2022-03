NORTH AVENUE BEACH — The annual Chicago Polar Plunge returned to North Avenue Beach Sunday as an estimated 4,000 people took a dip in 37-degree Lake Michigan to raise money for charity.

More than $1.6 million in donations was raised for Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities. Last year’s event was canceled for in-person plunges at North Avenue, although it was taken online.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s event:

