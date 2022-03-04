West Central Association Hires West Loop Community Organization’s Former Top Leader To Spearhead Business Development

WEST LOOP — The West Central Association has hired the former top leader of another West Loop delegate agency to lead its business development.

Carla Agostinelli, who served as the executive director of the West Loop Community Organization for seven years, will serve as the West Central Association’s director of development and community partnerships, officials announced. It’s a new role for the chamber of commerce.

Agostinelli will lead fundraising, event planning, sponsorships, marketing and communications, according to a news release. Rod Burch, formerly executive director of the West Central Association, stays on to lead the organization alongside Agostinelli as director of operations.

“Leading the WCA provides a tremendous opportunity for me to further support businesses and advance entrepreneurship and economic development, leveraging the continued success of the West Loop and Fulton Market District to support additional growth there and in so many nearby communities,” Agostinelli said.

Agostinelli was hired as the executive director of the West Loop Community Organization in 2014 and left the post in January of this year, she confirmed. During her tenure, she served the City of Chicago Recovery Task Force, helped manage the Fulton Market streetscape overhaul, helped stage Taste of Randolph and the Fulton Market Expo and led hundreds of community meetings.

Prior to her work in the West Loop, Agostinelli served as director of economic development at the North River Commission, and as director of the North River Commission affiliate agency the Albany Park Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited about the background and skillset [Agostinelli] brings to the role, including her ability to cultivate critical relationships as we look to offer additional resources to our member businesses and create economic growth opportunities across our entire service area and even further west and south,” said Armando Chacon, West Central Association president.

The West Central Association, founded in 1918, is a delegate agency for the City of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Economic Development. It serves 13 neighborhoods west of downtown, including the West Loop, Fulton Market and the Illinois Medical District.

