Replay Lincoln Park Transforms Into Shrek’s Swamp For Latest Pop-up

LINCOLN PARK — Fans of the Shrek series can enter the ogre’s swamp at Replay Lincoln Park’s latest pop-up.
Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is bringing back its Get Shreked pop-up, which was introduced in 2020 but cut short when the pandemic started and shut down non-essential businesses.
The pop-up opens Friday and will run through April 3, according to a news release. It will feature themed trivia, Shrek-inspired cocktails, custom artwork and photo opportunities.
Replay Lincoln Park will also host A Swamptastic St. Patrick’s Day celebration noon-3 a.m. March 12 with live DJ sets. Reservations include two cocktails and guaranteed express entry for $20.
The arcade bar will also host a Donkey meet-and-greet featuring a real-life miniature donkey 7-9 p.m. March 26.
The Shrek pop-up is for people 21 and older and does not require reservations. No masks or proof of vaccination are required.
Replay Lincoln Park is open 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Thursday, 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays, noon-3 a.m. Saturdays and noon-2 a.m. Sundays.
Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.
