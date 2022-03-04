North Side Bike Ride’s Inaugural Group Ride Planned For Sunday Along Lakefront Trail 

EDGEWATER — North Side Bike Ride’s first “low-stress, low-speed” group bike ride is set for this weekend.

The ride starts 3 p.m. Sunday on the Lakefront Trail at Ardmore Avenue, organizers said. North Side Bike Ride leaders said anyone joining can “look for the bike with the yellow flag.” From there, the group will bike 2.5 miles to Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Cyclists can also join the group at Montrose Avenue and head back north with the group at 4 p.m.

North Side Bike Ride made its debut to the biking community in February via Twitter and intends to meet “every other week or so,” organizers said in the announcement. People who want to join in can follow the group’s Twitter for updates.

The group’s founder, Mel, who asked to use only their first name, said they weren’t able to find many “ongoing and regular” social bike rides. So, they started their own.

Unlike other group rides, which can be “long or more intense,” the North Side Bike Ride group is a safe, slow and social space, Mel said.

“We hang out. We talk on the way,” Mel said.

The group rides are a way to meet other cyclists and “a place where people who otherwise don’t feel comfortable riding alone can feel safe,” Mel said.

Mel wants to do “a mix of routes and destinations” for future rides, going along the Lakefront Trail at one point but also heading into the neighborhoods.

Mel would also like to hold “non-directed rides” where the group meets somewhere, like a quieter neighborhood, and people “bike around an area in smaller groups or as individuals and meet up afterwards,” they said.

“We’re going to do different kinds of rides and different lengths, so if one doesn’t work for someone, there will be another day and time and different type of ride that might work for them,” Mel said.

To get involved, or for more information, visit North Side Bike Ride’s Twitter page.

