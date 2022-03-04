Skip to contents

COVID Vaccination Event Planned For Saturday At The Brook

All participants are eligible to get a $50 gift card per primary dose.

Kelly Bauer
2:43 PM CST on Mar 4, 2022
Marco Reyes, a Medical Assistant with Esperanza Health Centers, extracts vaccine from a vial at Esperanza Health Centers, 6057 S. Western Ave., on Nov. 4, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

CHICAGO — The city is holding a vaccination event several Saturdays in March at The Brook.

Anyone 5 and older can get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the events, which will run 10 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday, March 12 and 26 at the Brook, 3105 N. Oak Park Ave., according to a health department tweet.

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots will be available. People will be able to get their initial vaccination shots or a booster.

People do not need health insurance or an ID.

All participants are eligible to get a $50 gift card per primary dose. Earlier this week, the city’s health commissioner said the agency will soon stop offering financial incentives to getting vaccinated.

Vaccinations:

• In Illinois, about 8.1 million people — or 63.86 percent of the state’s 12.7 million people — are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

• Across the state, 12,488 vaccine doses are being administered per day, based on a seven-day rolling average.

• Illinois and Chicago have administered at least 21,157,960 vaccine doses of the 23,895,945 provided to them.

• City data shows more than 1.8 million Chicagoans — or 69.3 percent of all residents — are fully vaccinated, and 76.8 percent of all Chicagoans have gotten at least one shot.

Everyone 5 and older is eligible to get vaccinated in Chicago.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and do not require insurance. Anyone can call the city’s coronavirus hotline at 312-746-4835 to get more information on how and where to get vaccinated in their community.

The numbers:

• Since Thursday, 40 Illinoisans were reported dead from COVID-19.

• At least 32,926 people have died from COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 4,182 deaths are probably related to the virus, according to the state.

• The state reported 1,329 cases since Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois up to 3,037,199.

• Since Thursday, 135,005 tests were reported statewide. In all, 55,089,500 tests have been reported in Illinois.

• Illinois’ seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.4 percent. The figure represents the percentage of people testing positive among recent tests. It was at 1.5 percent Thursday.

• Illinois’ seven-day test positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests that were positive, was at 1.6 percent. It was at 1.7 percent Thursday.

• As of Thursday night, 153 people with COVID-19 were in the ICU and 77 people with COVID-19 were using ventilators in Illinois.

• In Chicago, eight deaths were reported since Thursday. There have been at least 7,268 deaths from COVID-19 in Chicago. The city is seeing an average of more than four people dying per day, down 12 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago has had 242 confirmed cases reported since Thursday. It’s had a total of 559,230 confirmed cases. An average of 196 confirmed cases are being reported per day, down 28 percent from a week ago.

• Testing in Chicago is down 6 percent from a week ago.

• Chicago’s positivity rate was at 1 percent, down from 1.3 percent a week ago.

