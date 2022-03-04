Skip to contents

Chicago Polar Plunge Is Back With In-Person Dip Into Lake Michigan Sunday

The annual event, which was virtual last year, is trying to raise $2 million for Special Olympians competing in Chicago throughout the year.

Maia McDonald
7:35 AM CST on Mar 4, 2022
Chicago Polar Plunge
CHICAGO — The Chicago Polar Plunge, an annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics, is returning to in-person celebrations this weekend.

Plungers, supporters and volunteers will gather 8 a.m. Sunday at North Avenue Beach to dive into Lake Michigan for a good cause. This year’s theme is #BackToTheBeach, according to the group’s Facebook page

Plungers can participate solo or in teams. There is also a contest for the best costume.

The Chicago Polar Plunge typically features supporters raising money for more than 7,500 Special Olympians, helping to fund transportation costs, sports equipment, team uniforms and meals. 

So far, Polar Plunge participants have raised 65 percent of the event’s $2 million fundraising goal. 

This year’s event will also feature virtual options, similar to last year’s fully-virtual plunge. Those who can’t make it to North Avenue Beach can submit a photo or video of their plunge and raise $200. Virtual plungers will receive a commemorative Chicago Polar Plunge T-shirt and be featured in a virtual plunger compilation video. 

A full list of rules can be found on the Chicago Polar Plunge website.

Credit: Jack Mongan/Block Club Chicago
Al Roker takes the Polar Plunge, with Ald. Matt O’Shea (19th) close behind in 2020.

