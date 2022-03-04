Skip to contents

Become a member

Learn more

Become a member

Learn more

Thanks for your support!
Home
Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park

Andersonville Midsommarfest Returns This June After 2-Year Hiatus Due To Covid

The festival, which draws an estimated 75,000 people to Andersonville, will have an expanded footprint this year.

Joe Ward
7:45 AM CST on Mar 4, 2022
Andersonville Midsommarfest
Timmy Samuel-Starbelly Studios
  • Credibility:

ANDERSONVILLE — A hallmark of summer will return to Andersonville this year after missing the past two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andersonville Midsommarfest will take place June 10-12 on Clark Street, returning to the neighborhood for the first in-person fest since 2019.

Now in its 56th year, Midsommarfest will take over Andersonville’s Clark Street corridor with more than 50 music acts, five stages and dozens of vendors. The event will have an expanded footprint on June 10, when the fest will go from Catalpa Avenue to Foster Avenue on Clark Street instead of ending at Summerdale Avenue.

Returning for the first time since 2015 is the Swedish Stage, which will host Swedish activities, including the traditional dance around the Swedish maypole.

Midsommar, which brings an estimated 75,000 people to the neighborhood, was canceled the past two summers due to the pandemic. Last year, the Andersonville Homecoming Fest that took place in late September replaced Midsommarfest, which traditionally takes place in June.

In 2020, a virtual fest took the place of Midsommarfest and acted as a fundraiser for the local business community.

Admission to Midsommarfest is a $10 suggested donation, with proceeds benefiting the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce and charities, including Care For Real.

Vendors and nonprofits wishing to set up a booth at Midsommarfest can fill out a form here by April 22. More information about programs and vendor line-ups will be announced closer to the festival date. For more information on Midsommarfest, click here.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation. 

Thanks for subscribing to Block Club Chicago, an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to “It’s All Good: A Block Club Chicago Podcast” here:

Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

Read More:

The Latest

North Side Bike Ride’s Inaugural Group Ride Planned For Sunday Along Lakefront Trail 

This weekend’s ride is the first of many planned for the group. The rides will be slow and social, with bicyclists talking as they explore the city.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Izzy Stroobandt
1 hour ago

Replay Lincoln Park Transforms Into Shrek’s Swamp For Latest Pop-up

Replay Lincoln Park has Shrek-inspired cocktails, art and photo opportunities for fans of the popular series.

Lincoln Park, Old Town
Jake Wittich
1 hour ago

Andersonville Midsommarfest Returns This June After 2-Year Hiatus Due To Covid

The festival, which draws an estimated 75,000 people to Andersonville, will have an expanded footprint this year.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park
Joe Ward
1 hour ago

Everything At This Humboldt Park Store Is Free For Neighbors In Need, From Clothes To Food

A group of restaurant and bar workers turned an old driving school on Humboldt Park's Division Street into People Over Profit, a free store for the community.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale
Mina Bloom
1 hour ago

See more stories