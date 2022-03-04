Skip to contents

3 Stabbed, 2 Others Injured At Logan Square House Party, Police Say

The stabbing happened just before 1:15 a.m. Friday and stemmed from an argument that turned physical, police said.

Mina Bloom
1:05 PM CST on Mar 4, 2022
A Chicago Police squad car on June 30, 2021.
Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LOGAN SQUARE — Three people were stabbed at a house party in Logan Square early Friday and two others were hurt in the ensuing melee, police said.

Several friends were at a party at an apartment in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue when an argument broke out around 1:15 a.m. that turned physical, according to police and a law enforcement source. At some point, someone stabbed three people, police said. There was no description of the alleged attacker.

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in his abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 35-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with stab wounds to his legs and head, and a 36-year-old man who suffered from stab wounds to his head was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in fair condition.

The source said some people were stabbed when they intervened in the fight.

Two people suffered other injuries during the fight. A 37-year-old man was taken to Humboldt Park Health to be treated for lacerations on his hands, police said. A 25-year-old woman was treated by paramedics on the scene for abrasions on her body, police said.

No one was in custody as of Friday afternoon. Detectives are investigating, police said.

Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

