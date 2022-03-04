2 Chicago Police Officers Recovering After Being Shot While Getting Food At West Side Hot Dog Stand

CHICAGO — A man shot two on-duty police officers when they were grabbing food during a break early Friday, Supt. David Brown said.

The officers are recovering, with one already home, and a person is in custody, Brown said.

About 3:30 a.m., the officers were on a meal break when one stopped to get a hot dog in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street, Brown said during a news conference.

A man who was ahead of the officer in line finished his order and reached into his pocket to pay, but a gun fell out, Brown said. The man picked up the gun and started shooting at the police officer who was in line, firing “immediately, without warning,” Brown said. The officer’s head was grazed by a bullet.

The man then fired shots at the officer who was in the squad car, hitting him once in his leg, Brown said.

One of the officers has been released and is at home, recovering, Brown said. The other is still hospitalized.

The officers were in fair condition and did not shoot back, according to a police news release.

This “cannot be the norm in our city,” Brown said. At another point, he said, “We feel very blessed that we have non-life-threatening injuries of our officers.”

Officers who were nearby arrested the man, Brown said. Officers saw the man toss the gun and found it, Brown said.

The man has not yet been charged with a crime. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said the investigation is ongoing.

There is video of the shooting, Brown and Deenihan said.