Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Norwood Park

The Made Shop In Jefferson Park Selling T-Shirts, Tote Bags To Support Ukrainian Children Displaced By Russian Invasion

The shop is selling T-shirts and tote bags designed by its owner. The proceeds will benefit a charity helping Ukrainian children refugees.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli
8:01 AM CST on Mar 2, 2022
The Made Shop, 4440 N. Milwaukee Ave., is selling t-shirts and tote bags in support of Ukraine. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to a charity working to assist Ukrainian children caught in the crossfire of the war.
JEFFERSON PARK — Christina Parker is using her talents to help children being displaced as Russia invades Ukraine.

Parker, a Jefferson Park resident who owns The Made Shop at 4440 N. Milwaukee Ave., is selling T-shirts and tote bags she designed in Ukraine’s colors to support the country. All of the proceeds from the items will be donated to Ukraine’s crisis relief fund by Save the Children, an organization working to help Ukrainian children displaced from their homes and in need of shelter and food.

“It’s the kids — kids don’t deserve this,” said Parker, a mother of two boys. “I can’t imagine having to pick up and leave with all your stuff, even as an adult. I don’t have a lot of money, but I can try to help in other ways.”

More than 600,000 people — man of them children and families — have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country, according to the United Nations. At least 7 million Ukrainian children are now refugees, according to Save the Children.

Parker, who used to own a printing company and opened The Made Shop last year to uplift local artists and entrepreneurs, created white and black T-shirts that cost $20 and a white tote bag for $15. Each features a blue heart above the word “Ukraine” in yellow.

Parker said $15 of each sale will go directly toward the relief fund, while $5 will go toward costs of making the items. She plans to keep making the products as more people buy them.

RELATED: Hundreds Rally To Support Ukraine, Pushing For Action Over Words: ‘Slava Ukraini, And Screw Vladimir Putin,’ Pritzker Says

The shirts and bags are only sold at the shop for now, though Parker hopes to soon add them to The Made Shop’s online store, she said.

“There is so much to do [to help], but I wanted to do something,” she said.

The Made Shop is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays.

Ariel Parrella-Aureli

