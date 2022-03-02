Skip to contents

Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Northalsted

Lakeview Shop Owner Takes Readers On Adventure Across The City In ‘Chicago Loves Me’ Children’s Book

"Chicago Loves Me" tells the story of a baby boy who goes on an adventure across Chicago with his imaginary friend, stopping at iconic landmarks like Wrigley Field, the Bean and Lincoln Park Zoo.

Jake Wittich
8:37 AM CST on Mar 2, 2022
Vanessa Rodriguez, owner of Baby Doll Boutiques and author of "Chicago Loves Me."
Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
  • Credibility:

LAKEVIEW — A new children’s book written by the owner of BabyDolls Boutique on the Southport Corridor takes readers on an adventure through Chicago, making stops at many of its landmarks.

“Chicago Loves Me” tells the story of a baby boy who travels across the city with his mother and imaginary friend, Penelope. It’s written by Vanessa Rodriguez, owner of BabyDolls Boutique, a store at 3727 N. Southport Ave. selling custom-made children’s clothing and jewelry for adults.

The boy starts at Wrigley Field — just a few blocks from where Rodriguez grew up — and stops at many of Chicago’s iconic spots, like the Lincoln Park Zoo, Millennium Park and Buckingham Fountain.

“The baby goes on this adventure and is like, ‘Chicago loves me, mommy, because it takes me to all these amazing, wonderful places,'” Rodriguez said. “Along the way, you get to appreciate that this city is so beautiful and filled with so much art and architecture, but you just have to look around to see it.”

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Vanessa Rodriguez’s first children’s book, “Chicago Loves Me” released Monday for purchase in her store.

Rodriguez hopes readers learn something about Chicago and that the book can dispel negative stereotypes about the city, she said.

“There’s a lot of good that happens in this city, so that’s what I want the book to portray,” Rodriguez said. “I want people to know Chicago is amazing because we have all these beautiful attractions and that you can raise a healthy, happy family here.”

“Chicago Loves Me” will be the first in a series of books touring major cities, Rodriguez said.

The book is illustrated by Lauren Schultz, a long-time graphic designer for Rodriguez’s store.

“I went to Lauren and was like, ‘I’m going to write a book,’ and she was so supportive, she said, ‘Do it! I’m going to illustrate it,'” Rodriguez said. “Then she made these beautiful illustrations for this baby’s entire adventure.”

Fans of the book can also buy stuffed animals inspired by the boy’s imaginary friend, Chicago-themed teethers and hats that appear in the story, and onesies with the “Chicago Loves Me” artwork on it.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Customers can buy Chicago-themed baby teethers that are similar to the one featured in her book.
Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Vanessa Rodriguez launched a line of baby clothing to go along with the release of her first children’s book, “Chicago Loves Me.”

“I hope this book becomes a family favorite in their little libraries at home,” Rodriguez said.

The book is the latest passion project from Rodriguez, who opened BabyDolls Boutique in 2007 and launched her own children’s clothing line, pink & blue are the new black, shortly after.

Pink & blue uses designer fabrics to create fashionable outfits for infants and babies, Rodriguez said.

“These are the kind of pieces that my clients come in and say they’ll put it in a box for their next baby,” Rodriguez said. “Or their keepsake pieces that they might want to pass down to another baby they love. That is so special to me.”

Clothing from pink & blue and copies of “Chicago Loves Me” are available online or in-store at BabyDolls Boutique, where Rodriguez will sign copies of the book 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to get to meet my first audience,” Rodriguez said. “And everything I do is super personalized, so I want to write dedications if people want me to sign the book off to a baby or something.”

BabyDolls Boutique is open 11a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.

Credit: Jake Wittich/Block Club Chicago
Baby Dolls Boutique offers a baby hats, stuffed animals and onesies inspired by her new children’s book, “Chicago Loves Me.”

Jake Wittich is a Report for America corps member covering Lakeview, Lincoln Park and LGBTQ communities across the city for Block Club Chicago.

Jake Wittich

